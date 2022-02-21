No college degree, no problem: These are the highest-paying jobs in New Bern that don’t require one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education.

They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

Looking for a job? You can earn a good living in Greenville with one of these, even without a college degree

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in New Bern that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Maintenance and repair workers, general

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $41,740

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#49. Security guards

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $41,960

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 1,054,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($66,030)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($61,090)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($51,850)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#48. Bill and account collectors

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,470

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,630

– Employment: 222,030

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($63,320)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($58,950)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,950)

– Job description: Locate and notify customers of delinquent accounts by mail, telephone, or personal visit to solicit payment. Duties include receiving payment and posting amount to customer’s account, preparing statements to credit department if customer fails to respond, initiating repossession proceedings or service disconnection, and keeping records of collection and status of accounts.

#47. Dental assistants

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,800

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,310

– Employment: 312,140

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

– Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

#46. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,850

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#45. Surgical technologists

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,890

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,510

– Employment: 107,400

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,230)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,080)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($73,460)

– Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons’ assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.

#44. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $44,450

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#43. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,170

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#42. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,460

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Employment: 676,440

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#41. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#40. Opticians, dispensing

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,580

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,380

– Employment: 68,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Utica-Rome, NY ($71,220)

— Danbury, CT ($68,590)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($66,900)

– Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt lenses and frames for client according to written optical prescription or specification. Assist client with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses. Assist client with selecting frames. Measure customer for size of eyeglasses and coordinate frames with facial and eye measurements and optical prescription. Prepare work order for optical laboratory containing instructions for grinding and mounting lenses in frames. Verify exactness of finished lens spectacles. Adjust frame and lens position to fit client. May shape or reshape frames. Includes contact lens opticians.

#39. Computer user support specialists

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,670

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#38. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,420

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Employment: 1,797,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#37. Automotive body and related repairers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,810

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

#36. Procurement clerks

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,860

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,320)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($55,240)

– Job description: Compile information and records to draw up purchase orders for procurement of materials and services.

#35. First-line supervisors of personal service and entertainment and recreation workers, except gambling services

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,190

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,820

– Employment: 174,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($61,470)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,030)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of entertainment and recreation-related workers.

#34. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,310

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#33. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,220

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#32. Electricians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,520

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#31. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,560

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#30. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,920

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#29. Postal service clerks

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,810

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#28. Construction and building inspectors

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,920

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#27. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,570

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#26. Postal service mail carriers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,610

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#25. Property, real estate, and community association managers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,920

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#24. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,350

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#23. Food service managers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,930

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#22. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,660

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#21. Sheet metal workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,060

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#20. Molding, coremaking, and casting machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,410

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,960

– Employment: 155,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($58,180)

— New Bern, NC ($55,410)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($50,160)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend metal or plastic molding, casting, or coremaking machines to mold or cast metal or thermoplastic parts or products.

#19. Painters, construction and maintenance

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,640

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,460

– Employment: 217,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,360)

— Salinas, CA ($64,630)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($63,070)

– Job description: Paint walls, equipment, buildings, bridges, and other structural surfaces, using brushes, rollers, and spray guns. May remove old paint to prepare surface prior to painting. May mix colors or oils to obtain desired color or consistency.

#18. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,380

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#17. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,790

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#16. Machinists

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,270

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#15. Advertising sales agents

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,400

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#14. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,710

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#13. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,280

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#12. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,520

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#11. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,920

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#10. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,150

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,220

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#8. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,240

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#7. Industrial machinery mechanics

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,950

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#6. Tool and die makers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $65,020

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,520

– Employment: 61,190

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flint, MI ($74,390)

— New Haven, CT ($73,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,420)

– Job description: Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.

#5. Insurance sales agents

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#4. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $72,510

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#3. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,730

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $77,500

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#1. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,620

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.