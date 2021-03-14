Non-profit receives anonymous donation for women’s transitional home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A non-profit group is taking on a new project to help women transition back into society after prison. The organization got a major boost thanks to a special donation.

“Right now, it’s a house but after the renovations, it will be a home,” Said Bonita Simmons, the Executive Director of Tried By Fire Inc., the non-profit working to rehab the home.

That house is called “My Sister’s Home.” It’s a project to help house women transitioning back into everyday life after prison.

“It’s all about making sure when that woman, when she comes out of prison, that she has a place to stay and that’s all we want, and we know the community can help us,” said Simmons.

A call to the community is sounding even louder after a generous donation was given to the project.

“A local, anonymous donor offered a $5,000 matching grant and said if you are able to raise $5,000 you can cash my check,” said Deedra Durocher, a volunteer with the project.

Both Simmons and Durocher said they feel blessed to have the money. The donation takes them closer to their goal of raising $100,000 by April 1. They call it “A Thousand One Hundreds.”

“We’ve been very gratified at the response that we’ve got, but we don’t want to stop working towards our goal of one thousand one hundreds,” said Durocher.

Simmons said this type of transitional home for women is only one of few. She wants the community to know this is more than just a project to them.

“No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care, and we really care,” said Simmons.

The two women say volunteers for the project are welcome any day of the week. They say they’re ready to get women back on track by providing a roof over their heads and the support they need.

The home is located at 524 Roundtree St. in the Duffyfield community of New Bern. For those who want to donate can visit the group’s website by clicking here or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 12691, New Bern, NC 28561.