Nonprofit hosts 2nd annual Children’s Business Fair

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)a – One nonprofit in Craven County is providing a platform for young people to share their creativity and entrepreneurship. Empowering Creative Minds hosted its 2nd annual Children’s Business Fair in New Bern on Saturday.

Nearly 30 young entrepreneurs showed off their talents by selling unique handcrafted goods.

“I handcraft and sell jewelry,” said Charli Noe, 12, owner of Charli’s Charms. “I really like to make earrings because it’s something new that I haven’t really done before. It makes me happy just to be like, ‘I made this, that’s kinda cool.’”

Noe was at the fair on Saturday selling her handmade jewelry and for her stepmother, Kim Noe, this is an awesome opportunity for her kid.

“She’s been wanting to do this forever and been hounding us to do little garage sales and stuff like that,” said Kim Noe. “So when I came across this, it was the perfect opportunity for her to do that and to be surrounded by her peers so it isn’t as intimidating.”

That’s exactly the the type of platform Shereitta Myrick envisioned when founded the nonprofit, Empowering Creative Minds.

“It gives them the opportunity to network, to get the entrepreneur experience of just selling,” said Myrick. “If we can teach them to be financially free at a young age, it will teach them to be successful adults.”

The event was full of young vendors selling items ranging from jewelry, tie dye T-shirts, canvas paintings, slime and much more.

Today these young creatives had the support of their community.

“We wanted them to just see the support that they have,” Myrick said. “This may be one of their dreams. This is something they’ve dreamed about doing and now it just took off. We want them to know to keep believing in themselves because we support them.”

Charli is going to continue using opportunities like this one to display her talent of making jewelry.

“I think I may stick with the hobby unless it grows into something that could be something more,” said Charli.

Parents and kids said they’re thankful for opportunities like this to showcase their work and will continue to turn their hobbies into dreams.