NOW in ENC: New Bern Historical Society holding “Ghostwalk” auditions ahead of event in October

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with Kathy Morrison from the New Bern Historical Society about the upcoming “Ghostwalk” auditions happening on Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30 pm at the New Bern Historical Society office in the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street.

Watch our latest NOW in ENC above for more details. For more information about auditioning, call or email the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558, adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org.