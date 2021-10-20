NOW in ENC: Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday in New Bern

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich talks with Lisa Roberts the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, ENC Chapter. The group is hosting a walk in New Bern this weekend in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.

The event is Saturday, October 23rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Union Point Park.

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, affecting the cognitive function of the brain. It’s caused by abnormal brain changes that trigger a severe decline in everyday brain functionality, affecting independence, behavior, and relationships. It is a deterioration of the brain and is not part of the normal aging process.

There is a virtual option for this year’s walk. Those who prefer to walk from home can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the Alzheimer’s Association’s website and mobile app. The walk will have COVID-19 protocols in place like physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations, and more.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower with the color that best represents their connection to the disease.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.

Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's.

Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Website: Eastern North Carolina Chapter (alz.org)

Find your walk: Walk to End Alzheimer’s | Alzheimer’s Association

Know the 10 signs and symptoms: Memory Loss & 10 Early Signs of Alzheimer’s | alz.org

Donate: Get Involved | Alzheimer’s Association

Find out more about care programs, support, and walk events by calling 800-272-3900.