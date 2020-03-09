Officials: 2 arrested, 3 wanted in Craven County robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department says two people have been arrested while three people are still wanted in a Craven County robbery.
The Criminal Investigative Division said the victim was taken to a residence in Vanceboro where he was assaulted and robbed.
37-year-old Shatine Campbell of Vanceboro is charged with:
- A dangerous weapon
- First-degree kidnapping
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver scheduled IV controlled substance
She is being held on a $750,000 bond.
27-year-old Stevenson Road of New Bern is charged with:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- First-degree kidnapping
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Stencil is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
The following suspects are wanted for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
- 31-year-old Kevin Eure of Grifton
- 27-year-old Donnie Pernell Smith of Vanceboro
- 21-year-old Harold Glenn Mitchell Jr of New Bern