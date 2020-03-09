Officials: 2 arrested, 3 wanted in Craven County robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department says two people have been arrested while three people are still wanted in a Craven County robbery.

The Criminal Investigative Division said the victim was taken to a residence in Vanceboro where he was assaulted and robbed.

37-year-old Shatine Campbell of Vanceboro is charged with:

A dangerous weapon

First-degree kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver scheduled IV controlled substance

She is being held on a $750,000 bond.

27-year-old Stevenson Road of New Bern is charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

First-degree kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Stencil is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The following suspects are wanted for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.