NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday was Vietnam Veterans Day. The New Bern Chapter 886 of the Vietnam Veterans of America held a special event at Union Point Park to commemorate the occasion.

“Part of being an American is understanding our American history, for good or bad, you know, and a lot of people think of the Vietnam War as bad, but most of the people that served in the Vietnam War served because their country called them into action to do a duty,” said Secretary of New Bern Chapter 886 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Roland Rose.

Organizers used this event as a chance to dispel myths and give the public facts about the Vietnam War.

“I myself was a civilian, but I spent a year and a half in Vietnam. Other people have spent one or two tours in Vietnam. And of all different, some people were grunts, infantrymen in the Marines or the army, others were pilots or helicopter pilots,” said Rose.

The event featured an actual helicopter that flew in Vietnam as well as a 3×13-foot photo of the “Wall that Heals” Vietnam War Memorial. They also took this chance to listen to one another and have their stories heard.

“When we got back, it was a completely different atmosphere. The people treated you different, businesses treated you different, even trying to find jobs they treated you different,” said Vietnam Veteran Allen Selby.

Selby heard about this event and stopped by to learn more.

“It’s very important that you and the other people here recognize us and listen to our stories and listen to our atmospheres and our opinions of the past and the future,” said Selby.

As the world remains on edge following the recent news about the war in Ukraine, Rose weighed in with his thoughts.

“I just hope it doesn’t come down to a final decision of either allowing Ukraine to fall or taking a going in, in a deeper sense, militarily. It might come to that. I don’t know. I hope not,” said Rose.