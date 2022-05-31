NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle Tuesday, the City of New Bern announced in a Facebook post.

According to the post, witnesses said the vehicle was heading north on Hwy. 17 / Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when it ran a red light and collided with the bus around 4:30 p.m. The city said students were on the bus, but neither the students nor the bus driver were injured. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic was backed up in both directions while first responders attended to the wreck. The city announced Tuesday evening that the road had been reopened.