Online Original: African American Heritage Trail underway in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is one of the most historic places in our country, but residents say there have been a few voices missing in this area’s history — until now.

The African American Heritage Trail is a project over five years in the making. It started when the city tore down seven buildings in the historic Craven Terrace Development Area. Funds were then allocated to a project that would mitigate the loss of those historic buildings.

That’s when the idea of the African American Heritage Trail became a reality. Historians say this is the start in telling the complete story of the city.

To celebrate this city without celebrating its African American counterparts is a gross miscarriage of history and gross miscarriage of what we should be teaching our children and future generations.” Bernard George, Chair African American Heritage Trail Signs Committee







(Photos from New Bern Historical Society)

Dedication of these signs is planned for June 19 at 10 a.m. at Five Points as part of the Juneteenth commemoration.

Here is a press release from the New Bern Historical Society with more details.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV