Online Originals: Craven County Arts Council accepting grant applications

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Painting, music, publishing — whatever muse you tap into, the Craven County Arts Council wants to help fund your next project.

Grant applications will be accepted until September 10. You apply online or print out a form and turn it in. The form asks you to give samples of your work and what you would do with the grant money.

Region 3 deadline for application is Sept. 10 at 8 PM

Then, your application goes through a panel of judges. If you turn it in two weeks before the deadline, they’ll review it and give you feedback. That gives you another chance to turn in a final draft.

Jonathan Burger, the executive director of the Arts Council, said these grants are meant to take artists to the next level of their career, no matter what stage they’re at.

We recognize there’s a need to nurture this talent. Sometimes it’s not always going to be through exhibits or shows, and sometimes you need help to get to those points. Jonathan Burger, Executive Director, Craven County Arts Council

There will be a grant writing workshop on July 14 via Zoom that you can also attend. You can also learn more about how the grants highlight local community artists.

