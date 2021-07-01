Online Originals: ‘Donuts with Deputies’ event opens line of dialogue with community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) —- Besides walking away with a donut Thursday morning, deputies from the Craven County’s Sheriff’s Office say they hope people also walk away with a sense of trust in their office.

This is the second time the sheriff’s office hosted donuts with deputies. The first time happened before the coronavirus pandemic. Even with that brief pause, Sheriff Chip Hughes said they’ve implemented community feedback.

Four-month investigation into drug distribution, sales leads to 22 arrests in Craven County

Hughes says even with some tensions in the national conversation between police officers and the community, maintaining transparency has been the key to keeping trust with the community.

Fourth of July fireworks and other celebrations in Eastern North Carolina

CLICK HERE to sign up for our WNCT email newsletters

We have done the escalation training from day one. A lot of these things we hear about training trends throughout the United States have already been in place. And if they haven’t, then we have implemented them. So I’m a big believer in training. We cannot train too much. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says they plan to continue these events now that pandemic restrictions are easing.

Sheriff Chip Hughes spoke more with digital reporter Victoria Holmes about these events. You can watch the full interview below.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV