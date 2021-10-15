Online Originals: Grab your boots and clear out your calendars, Habitat calls for volunteers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Craven County isn’t just taking over neighborhoods, but also partnering with communities to create long-term solutions for residents and affordable housing.

The organization is currently working on the future home of Christine Cox, mother to two kids. Cox got the call last November that she was approved for a house. She said it was the best Christmas gift ever.

Christine Cox (Habitat for Humanity photo)

Now, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County needs help building houses like Christine’s. COVID-19 stalled the group’s productivity. Volunteers gave 15,000 hours during 2020 in Craven County, but the organization wants to reach 33,000 hours to move projects quicker.

The organization stresses they’re not giving away houses. Families do have to go through an application process and pay a price if they’re approved, but with more affordable terms like zero percent interest rate on mortgages.

There’s also a ReStore, which helps fund some of their projects. Also, COVID wasn’t the only hurdle stalling their goals. Before then they had to deal with natural disasters unique to North Carolina.

“We’re still repairing homes from when Hurricane Florence came through in 2018. There were 2,000 applications that came through as hurricane recovery came through. So we’re still working on those,” said Catherine Campbell, the organization’s volunteer coordinator.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County also has zero interest on loans to help families that have been affected by natural disasters, stressing their focus on keeping modest income housing being available.

Click here to sign up and learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Contact Campbell for future building opportunities at ccampbell@cravencountyhabitat.org.

