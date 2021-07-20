Online Originals: Local organizations team up to provide first-round of hurricane preparedness classes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local organizations teamed up Tuesday to provide the first round of hurricane preparedness classes in New Bern.

“I will say, I was one who was not prepared for (Hurricane) Florence, and it has taken some time to even get back on my feet. And there are many people who are still not on their feet,” said Neighborhood Revitalization Director with Habitat for Humanity Craven County Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick.

Habitat for Humanity, Craven County EMS and Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance hosted a Disaster Preparedness Course. This was the first in their joint effort to make sure the community has all the knowledge they need before a natural disaster strikes.

(Contributed photo)

“There are still people not only suffering the physical ramifications of not having somewhere safe to live but there are still people suffering the mental and emotional trauma of it,” said Boskey-Chadwick.

The discussion centered around what to have during a storm, documents you need to protect and the history of storms here in Eastern North Carolina. They also went over how to protect your home, where to find resources post-storm and much more.

“This is the first step in that,” said Boskey-Chadwick. “Let us know what’s happening. Education’s power. Let’s prepare for it financially and physically so that we know what to do.”

Boskey-Chadwick wants the community to know they are there for them.

“We want the community to know that they can come to us, but it’s important that we can go to them. And being that we’re in the midst of covid, we have a Zoom option and an in-person option,” said Boskey-Chadwick.

The classes will be offered quarterly.

“There will be three more in the future, doing four total, one a quarter. So, there will be another one in October, another one in January, and another one in April,” said Boskey-Chadwick.

Boskey-Chadwick explains how to register.

“They can either call Habitat (252) 633-9599, or they can go to our website cravencountyhabitat.org and register for the event there,” said Boskey-Chadwick. “They can also reach out to CCDRA if they’d like.”

She added the overall purpose for this event is to work together as a community.

“This is all about building resiliency in our community,” said Boskey-Chadwick.