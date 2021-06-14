Online Originals: Monthly auction gives back to Craven County community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The ReStore of Craven County is taking bids for its monthly in-store auction. The ReStore is part of Craven County’s Habitat for Humanity organization.

This month’s auction is almost like a geography lesson, featuring cultural items from the Far East and Central America. Some of the featured items include an Indian brass statue of Ganesha, one of the best-known and most worshipped deities in the Hindu culture. There’s also a vintage Aztec-inspired carved chess set with a swivel base.

Originally, one auction was scheduled last August but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, these auctions are held on a monthly basis.

The profits go towards building homes but also towards neighborhood revitalization programs and home repairs for eligible families. Those efforts became incredibly necessary after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Organizers say that Habitat for Humanity isn’t just about creating safe homes, but also safe neighborhoods so families can thrive, giving stability to children who may have not had it before. Evelyn Richards manages the ReStore and said they’re more than just a thrift store. She details how the profits directly impact the community.

It really affects everybody who is a resident of Craven County. It helps people with jobs. It helps people with school. So it really does do more than just put a roof over people’s heads. Evelyn Richards, Re-Store manager

The auction room is open at the ReStore during regular store hours, and there’s no registration fee. Just show up to the auction room and bid on whatever item you want.

The ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern NC.

Store hours are:

Sunday/Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV