Online Originals: New Bern Historical Society holds annual ‘Ghostwalk’ auditions

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Historical Society on Wednesday held its annual Ghostwalk auditions at the Attmore-Oliver house.

Looking for people to bring to life noted personalities from New Bern’s past, many potential ghouls and gals came through. To be considered for a role, some may say no pulse is necessary.

“Ghostwalk is a wonderful New Bern tradition,” said Executive Director of New Bern Historical Society Mickey Miller. “We’ve been going on for 31 years and it’s three nights at the end of October.”

There’s no need to be afraid, Ghostwalk uses “ghosts” from the pages of history and not science fiction. According to the Historical Society, they are looking for both men and women 18 and up to play the phantom roles.

“We’re looking for fun people, people who love doing volunteer service, people who love entertaining the public, people who love getting into character and are willing to stand out in the cemetery,” said Miller.

Auditioners were asked to read from scripts. This will prepare them for the upcoming Ghostwalk if they make it through the audition process.

“We always try to pick the most interesting, quirky, fun stories that most people don’t know about,” said Miller. “We don’t try to trot out the same old characters every year. Every year, all new scripts, all new characters.”

They will perform at one of the 13 ghost sites, one of those being Cedar Grove Cemetery. Sara Sirmons was auditioning for Ghostwalk. She said it’s a family tradition that she’s excited to hopefully be a part of again.

“I’m really excited because I just moved to the area, and this is my first year being able to do it,” said Sirmons. “My mom’s been involved several times.”

This New Bern tradition has been going on for over 30 years. The event takes place this year from October 28-30. Sirmons explains that even if her mom wasn’t a part of it in the past, she would still be her auditioning.

“I pretty much would have done it anyway because I love any excuse to dress up in a costume,” said Sirmons.

The future ghouls and gals will be announced in the next 10 days.