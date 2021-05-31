Online Originals: New Bern honors Memorial Day with annual wreath-laying ceremony

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — People across Eastern North Carolina are honoring the memory of those who laid down their life for our country. The Craven County Veteran’s Council says it’s the ultimate sacrifice we all should remember.

There was a presentation of the national colors, the laying of a ceremonial wreath, a Taps and Benediction, and singing of the National Anthem during Monday’s ceremony. The Veteran’s Council wants to remind people that this three-day weekend is more than a vacation, but also a time to honor the lives lost for our freedom.

It took a lot of sacrifices; a lot of men and women lost their lives giving us the life we have today. And so we can never forget that. Gary Gillette, Chairman Craven County Veteran’s Council

The ceremony usually takes places at the New Bern National Cemetery but was held at the courthouse this year.

The courthouse is home to several monuments dedicated to those who’ve lost their lives in battle.

Click here to learn more about the Craven County Veteran's Council















===

