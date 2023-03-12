NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a firefighter looked like? New Bern Fire-Rescue hosted an open house at its headquarters on Saturday.

The event let people try stepping into the boots of firefighters and get an idea of what their job entails. People could shoot a water hose, get a lift from the department’s aerial ladder and even ride in a fire truck.

Along with New Bern Fire-Rescue, fire departments from surrounding areas were there to answer questions, give station tours and help people sign up for home safety visits. Above all, those with New Bern Fire-Rescue said it was about connecting with community members so they know who to call when in trouble.

“We want them to feel comfortable,” New Bern Fire-Rescue Chief Robert Boyd said. “We want them to be understanding of who we are, so when we pull up onto a scene, they understand who we are. We know them, they know us, and it’s just a great opportunity.”

The event also included the third annual fire truck pull fundraiser earlier in the morning. It raised awareness of neuromuscular diseases and funds for Hope for Harrison, a local non-profit, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.