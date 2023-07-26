Smiley has been at the shelter since Sept. 2022. He was rescued as a stray. (Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center is now under new management. The business is inviting the community to meet them on Aug. 5.

During the open house event, visitors can also tour the facility and spend time with the animals. Local vendors, food trucks and raffles will be on site.

Special adoption deals will take place on the day of the event. Kittens will be available as a 2-for-1 special. Adoption fees for some animals will be half price. That applies to any animal that has been at the shelter for more than 50 days.