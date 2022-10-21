NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Saving lives on the roads is the goal of one New Bern woman who is using her personal experience with drunk drivers to help save others.

In January 2022, Brittany Cass was nearly killed by a drunk driver. She said her painful experience led her to found “Bold Like Britt,” an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.

On Friday, Cass presented a $10,000 check to Mothers Against Drunk Driving North Carolina, a non-profit working to get drunk drivers off the road.

“To our neighborhood, to our community, you know? Where we live, where my kids go to school, where we work. And so that’s the goal, to prevent this from happening to, to just one person,” said Cass.

The funds from Cass’ check will go toward helping create a chapter of MADD in Eastern North Carolina and further the shared goals of Bold Like Britt and MADD NC in Craven and Carteret counties.

“It’s going to help us increase our mission, increase our footprint in eastern North Carolina,” said MADD North Carolina Executive Director Jennifer Lichtneger.

That mission includes educating children of the dangers of drunk driving, supporting local law enforcement in getting offenders off the roads and providing resources to victims and families impacted.

Families impacted like Cass’. Her son Maddox said the accident changed their lives forever, and his mom’s strength inspires him.

“I think she’s the strongest person I’ve ever met. That’s what I can tell you,” Maddox Cass said.

Those at the check presentation mirrored his message.

“This could happen to your sons, your daughters, your sisters, your brothers, someone that you love. It could happen. I never thought this would happen to me or to my family, but it did. It did. And so, we need help. We need your help,” said Cass.

