NEW BERN, N.C. — Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886, is hosting Vietnam Veterans Day to honor and recognize community veterans that served during the Vietnam War.

The event will be held at Union Point Park New Bern on March 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Displayed at the gazebo will be a 3-x-13-foot photorama banner depicting the “Wall that Heals” Vietnam War Memorial, information panels noting Myths and Facts of Vietnam, the service Vietnam Nurses, major battles, and a Community Vietnam Combat Map showing where members of our community served. Additionally, the Vietnam Helicopters Pilot Association will display an OH-6A “Loach” helicopter that flew in Vietnam.

Chapter members will be on hand to talk about the war and post veteran’s information of the map and Vietnam service legacy book. For more information email vva886@gmail.com or leave a call-back message at (252) 296-1505.

Share your story the event will be staffed by Vietnam veterans anxious to listen to stories of those that also served. Your name, service unit, and location in Vietnam will be added to the Vietnam Veterans of America War Community Service Register and Combat Map. Veterans not able to attend can email their information to vva886@gmail.com or leave a call-back message at (252) 296-1505. Please note your contact information for editing purposes.