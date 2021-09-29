‘Our city is ready for this:’ Afghan refugees could possibly find new home in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the United States has now pulled out of Afghanistan, thousands of refugees are now being redirected across many states to help them seek asylum.

There is a possibility New Bern could get some of these refugees as it is one of six cities in the state set to host them if needed.

Samar Badwan, a Board Member at the Islamic Center of Greenville, also helps with the Interfaith Refugee Ministry down in New Bern and says it is a ‘wait and see’ type of game. She says, however, that Eastern North Carolina could be seeing Afghan refugees coming in over the next few months.

“I feel very positive about our city possibly having some Afghan refugees because we have some citizens here in Greenville that are from Afghanistan,” said Samar Badwan, Board Member at the Islamic Center of Greenville. “Our state is ready for this, our city is ready for this.”

She also said ENC is ready for these refugees and asks community members to put themselves in their shoes. Noting that she also says many of these refugees coming in are educated and ready to start their new lives after such turmoil.

“Think of yourself, put yourself in their shoes. If you have a situation where you are literally fleeing your country, you don’t want to leave your country but you have to for your own safety. Picture that and ask yourself what would you do in that situation,” said Badwan.

There is no official word yet on when these refugees could be coming to settle in and start a new life here in our state after having to flee their country.