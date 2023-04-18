NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in Craven County are working to prevent opioid overdoses within their community.

Craven County received $50,000 from a Trillium Opioid Remediation Grant to help them with their goal of preventing opioid-related deaths. With the grant and the county’s opioid budget, more than 2,000 Naloxone nasal sprays were able to be purchased.

“Anyone could witness an opioid overdose, so being able to save a life at the drop of a hat is really really critical. And again, Narcan gives us that chance to save those lives,” said Jasmine Canady, Craven County Opioid Task Force coordinator.

The officials plan to distribute doses of Naloxone to non-profit organizations within the community.