NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — During the Christmas season, New Bern is able to transform into a wonderland.

Streetlights and storefronts are decorated along with the community coming together to create a magical time for all. Amidst all of this, owners of what is considered a landmark in downtown New Bern take time out of their busy holiday schedule and host a special day they call “Pancakes for PIE,” standing for Partners In Education.

On December 2, they serve up to 800 pancakes from 7-10 a.m. Morgan’s Tavern and Grill will also serve bacon, sausage, fruit, orange juice, coffee and water. They give it a festive feel as they deck out their restaurant with holiday decorations.

This event has become known all over the region as a “must do” before starting a day of shopping and attending Christmas-themed events held during New Bern’s Beary Merry Christmas season.

All of this is $7 per adult and $5 per children 12 and under.

For more information about Pancakes for PIE, or other programs offered by PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education, at 514-6321 or CravenPartners.com.