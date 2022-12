NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report to his probation officer, which led to his arrest.

He was being held under no bond in the Craven County Confinement Facility.