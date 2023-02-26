GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Friday, we began to take a look at where people are coming from who are looking to purchase homes in locations in Eastern North Carolina.

Stacker.com started by looking at Greenville. On Saturday, we featured Jacksonville. Sunday is New Bern.

Friday: Greenville | Saturday: Jacksonville | Monday: Rocky Mount | Tuesday: Goldsboro

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in New Bern using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to New Bern from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

1 / 10

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Baltimore

– View share: 1.3%

– Views to own market: 42.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 12.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 45.9%

2 / 10

Canva

#9. Morehead City

– View share: 1.6%

– Views to own market: 43.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 35.5%

– Views to markets within other states: 21.1%

3 / 10

Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#8. Jacksonville

– View share: 2.2%

– Views to own market: 32.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 29.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.9%

4 / 10

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#7. Chicago

– View share: 2.4%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

5 / 10

Andrew J Simcox // Shutterstock

#6. Philadelphia

– View share: 3.7%

– Views to own market: 38.4%

– Views to other markets within own state: 13.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 47.7%

6 / 10

Canva

#5. Atlanta

– View share: 4.0%

– Views to own market: 25.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%

7 / 10

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. Raleigh

– View share: 4.9%

– Views to own market: 38.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 34.1%

– Views to markets within other states: 27.6%

8 / 10

Canva

#3. Charlotte

– View share: 7.9%

– Views to own market: 35.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 24.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 40.0%

9 / 10

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#2. Washington

– View share: 10.4%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

10 / 10

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#1. New York

– View share: 17.4%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%