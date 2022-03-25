NEW BERN, N.C. — Last month, Pepsi turned the cola category on its head with the announcement of Nitro Pepsi – the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola that’s actually softer than a soft drink.

On Saturday, Pepsi is bringing the first taste of Nitro Pepsi to New Bern, the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola. It is offering residents an exclusive chance to try this reimagined cola experience before the product hits stores across the state. Ahead of nationwide availability, The Pepsi Store will offer local fans a new cola experience plus a chance to win $250 in giveaways at the birthplace of Pepsi.

This event takes place at the Pepsi Store, located at 256 Middle St in New Bern and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with live giveaways at noon, 1 pm, 3 pm, and 4 pm.

Unlike other colas, Nitro Pepsi is creamy, smooth, and has a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head. The smaller bubbles create an unbelievably smooth texture made possible by a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can.

This is the first time this type of widget technology, often seen in beer and coffee products, is being applied to the cola category. Starting Monday, Nitro Pepsi will be available nationwide in Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola in newly designed cans in both single-serve and 4-pack varieties.

For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.