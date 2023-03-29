NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The birthplace of Pepsi is considering memorializing the iconic drink.

Bradham’s Legacy is requesting the City of New Bern apply for a $950,000 rural transformation grant. They want the city to use these funds to build a Pepsi museum.

The purpose of the museum would be to inform people of Pepsi’s impact on the city. City officials said the museum would be a big attraction and an economic boost for New Bern.

The city is considering where to place the museum. A resolution for the city to apply for the grant will be on April 11, at the Board of Alderman meeting.