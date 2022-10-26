NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials.

Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home when the fire broke out. One of those two died.

Several departments in the New Bern area responded to the fire, which was still under investigation early Wednesday afternoon. The state fire marshal is also involved in the investigation, Whitford said.