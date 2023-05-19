NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is having its first pickleball tournament for Parkinson’s awareness on Saturday.

The Bike Box Project and Twin Rivers YMCA partnered to bring “Serving up HOPE: Pickleball Tournament for Parkinson’s Awareness.” It’s meant for fun but also to raise awareness to the disease. Players will compete on four different experience levels, from beginner to expert. There will be about 40 teams consisting of all ages competing.

Tournament organizers said that this event will bring attention to resources available for people with Parkinson’s in the area.

“If we can find one more person that maybe doesn’t know that we have a support system in place for them, somebody that has Parkinson’s that doesn’t know about our support, then we’ve accomplished our mission if we just find that one more person,” said Bethany Richards, Bike Box Project founder and CEO.

Funds raised from the event will go to The Bike Project, a non-profit that helps those with Parkinson’s disease.