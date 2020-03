NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department is seeking information on the anniversary of a 1999 homicide.

On March 10, 1999, officers responded to the 2500 block of New Bern Avenue in reference to the death of New Bern residents 34-year-old Vincent Holt and 39-year-old Debra Swindell.

Anyone with information contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020 or the TIPS line at 252636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stopper Line at 252-633-5141.