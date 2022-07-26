NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s election day in New Bern as residents go to the polls to vote in the runoff elections for mayor and alderman in wards 1 and 2.

Former Police Chief Toussaint Summers won the race for mayor against Alderman Jeffrey Odham by just four votes in May. After the race, Odham requested the runoff.

The other two races involve Sabrina Bengel against Rick Prill for alderman in Ward 1 and Jennell Reddick and Hazel Royal for alderman in Ward 2.

Early voting took place July 7 through July 23. The polls close Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to follow the results from the NC State Board of Elections.