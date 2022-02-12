Possibility of hotel coming to Union Point Park creates frustration among locals

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A demonstration took place at Union Point Park on Saturday. The community went to the demonstration to not only voice their concerns but to also try to form a committee to work towards stopping a hotel from being built in the park.

On Tuesday, New Bern’s Board of Alderman voted to move forward with plans for three possible projects in the area. One of those possible projects is a new hotel at Union Point Park, and it’s a decision that many people aren’t happy about.

“I didn’t move here for it to become a tourist hotel,” said Johnnie Mckown. “That’s what was happening in California, where I moved from in Pismo Beach. I just don’t want to end up in the middle of a football field trying to carry on the spirit we had here at the park.”

Locals said the park will never be the same if a hotel is built.

“I’ve been involved in the stakeholder process for the New Bern hazard mitigation and resiliency plan,” said Katy Hunt, the Neuse riverkeeper for Sound Rivers. “And the goal of that is to decrease the impact of flooding on downtown New Bern. And this project specifically, as well as one of the other projects in the MOU directly goes against the goal of that plan. So you have to pick either protect our town, make it more resilient, or build another hotel.”

The demonstrators said the park is a melting pot for the community.

“We have music festivals out here. We have Mumfest out here. Parks are not for high rises, for motels for businesses. Parks are for the people,” said Cedric Boyd.

Those at the demonstration said that a hotel coming to Union Point Park isn’t just one hotel being placed in a portion of the park. They’re afraid it will be a domino effect and more potential changes will come in the future.