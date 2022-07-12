NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The cost of mail is on the rise and that could impact those sending absentee ballots when they vote in the next election.

As of Sunday, the price went from 58 cents to 60 cents. With places like New Bern currently in the middle of early voting for mayoral and Board of Alderman spots, officials are giving voters a heads up on these increases.



“In our absentee voting instructions that we send out with every ballot that’s requested, we did in the mailing directions, advise them that the postal rates were going up on July 10,” said Interim Director of the Craven County Board of Elections, Caroline Dempsey. “We told them that prior to July 10 to put 58 cents or a forever stamp and that after July 10 put 60 cents on a forever stamp on the return envelope.”

Officials don’t see stamp price increases affecting voter turnout. Election Day is July 26.