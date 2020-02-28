Prescribed burn planned on Croatan National Forest Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct a 2,468-acre prescribed burn on the Croatan National Forest Friday in New Bern.

The burn will take place off Millis Road near the communities of Bucks Corner, Bogue, and Ocean.

The U.S. Forest Service says, ” The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire-adapted species such as the endangered Red-Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.”

No roads or trails will be closed, but the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic.

A helicopter will be assisting with the burn operations.