Probation search leads to drug charges in New Bern

New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after a probation search leads to his arrest.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole with a probation search on Canterbury Road in Trent Woods.

Officials said as a result of the search a quantity of methamphetamine was located. 

34-year-old Joshua Bainbridge of Canterbury Road is charged with:

  • Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia. 

