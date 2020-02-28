Probation search leads to drug charges in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after a probation search leads to his arrest.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole with a probation search on Canterbury Road in Trent Woods.

Officials said as a result of the search a quantity of methamphetamine was located.

34-year-old Joshua Bainbridge of Canterbury Road is charged with: