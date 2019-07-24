Public invited to audition for role in New Bern ‘Ghostwalk’

The New Bern Historical Society is inviting the public to audition on Wednesday evening for a part in its annual “Ghostwalk” Halloween event happening this October.



In a post on its Facebook page, the New Bern Historical Society says its 2019 Ghostwalk auditions will start at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Attmore-Oliver House, located at 511 Broad Street.

NBHS officials say Ghostwalk auditions are open to the public, and no preparation is needed to audition.

According to the Ghostwalk website, the family-friendly event is “NOT a haunted house,” but is a self-guided tour of 13 historic homes and buildings in New Bern that are known as “ghost haunts.”

The event website says each building or home in Ghostwalk will feature actors and actresses “who will share their spirited stories in the very locations that their characters lived and visited.”

For more details on the 2019 Ghostwalk auditions, call 252-638-8558, or visit www.GhostwalkNewBern.com.