Railroad work in New Bern creating traffic issues

NEW BERN (AP) — Last week it was Greenville. This week, it’s New Bern.

Norfolk Southern Railway is doing work on railroad crossings in New Bern this week. City of New Bern officials said on Facebook Monday that several people had called regarding railroad closures.

The City of New Bern contacted Norfolk Southern and got the schedule for railroad crossing repairs for the week:

• March 8th- Taberna Crossing & Old Airport Rd Crossing closed from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. On March 8th, individuals trying to access the airport need to use W. Grantham Rd and Old Airport Road to access the terminal.

• March 9th- West Grantham Crossing & Williams Rd Crossing closed

• March 10th- Howell Rd Crossing & Carolina Colours Crossing closed

Norfolk Southern Railroad also conducts maintenance on tracks in the James City area that is also expected to impact traffic patterns around Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

CSX conducted work on railroad crossings at several points in Greenville last week. Detours were put into place and traffic issues resulted each day from the work.