NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday.

Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. His first court date is Tuesday.

New Bern police responded to 606 Fort Totten Dr., which is New Bern Utility Service, on Monday at 9:15 a.m. in reference to a robbery call. They found out a suspect entered with what was believed to be a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody was injured.

Osorio was found a few blocks from the scene and arrested.