NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — First responders in New Bern partnered with the American Red Cross to show the importance of being a blood donor.

Organizers of the United Badges Blood Drive on Thursday aimed to collect 250 units of blood. The American Red Cross said summertime is a difficult period to find blood donors, so the strong turnout was particularly impressive.

“The blood that we give today will save somebody’s life tomorrow,” said New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher. “And public service includes something as simple as rolling up your sleeve and providing that life entity that we so desperately need. And that’s blood.”

There is another blood drive at the Knights of Columbus in New Bern on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The location is 1125 Pinetree Dr.