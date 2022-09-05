NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – A Civil War enactment will take place in New Bern on Oct. 8.

The event will take place at New Bern Battlefield Park, located at 300 Battlefield Trail in New Bern. Reenactors from the 5th and 7th NC Infantry Regiments will set up a full-period camp. The event will be open to the public for free from 8 am to 4 pm.

The event will showcase both Union and Confederate soldiers in camp and will have demonstrations like a Civil War surgeon’s display, weapons display and much more.

There will also be special scenarios like the trial of a deserter and a surgeon evaluating a wounded soldier for the viewers to witness.

