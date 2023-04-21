NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern officially has a brand-new addition to its community.

The nonprofit Tried by Fire had a ribbon cutting for “My Sisters House” on Friday. Giving people a second chance is the goal of the newly unveiled home in New Bern. It will give temporary shelter for up to eight women at a time after their release from prison.

After years of hard work and dedication, the transitional home is one step closer to being ready for recently incarcerated women to use. It will give them a warm bed to sleep in for 90 to 120 days while they get back on their feet.

Bonita Simmons, the executive director of Tried By Fire, said this is a dream that’s been two decades in the making, and after several grants and donations from the community, that dream is finally becoming a reality.

“My Sister’s House was designed for you without judgment. My Sister’s House is for you. If you need us, we’re here. And we’ll get through this one sister at a time,” Simmons said.

They hope to begin accepting guests sometime in June or July. A dedication and open house will also take place on Saturday from 1-4 pm.