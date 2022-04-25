NEW BERN, N.C. — On Saturday, May 7, the grounds of Tryon Palace will feature a new event, Rooted in History: People, Places and Plants. This event explores the rich and diverse heritage of our community. There will be demonstrations and exhibits throughout the grounds for visitors to learn more about the people and groups who have called North Carolina home.

On the South Lawn of Tryon Palace, re-enactment groups like the First Regiment and the USCT 35th Regiment, and past and present military units will be gathered to showcase, “Military through the Ages.” Several groups will participate in this timeline of military history from the colonial era through modern conflicts, including the First NC Line and British, the War of 1812, WW I and II, Korea and Vietnam. Many of these representatives will display examples of military supplies and equipment, and weaponry.

On the North Lawn of the Palace, the Fife and Drum Corps will perform at 11 AM and 1 PM. There will be demonstrations of natural dying processes using plants, beetles, and other natural sources, along with spinning and flax processing. Nearby the Kitchen Gardens, at our Trades building and adjacent patio, you can learn about the medicinal uses of plants, both modern and 18th century, and the geographic origins of some foods used in the 18th century.

Rooted in History will also offer a lecture on genealogy in the North Carolina History Center’s Cullman Hall at 1 PM. “Some Great and Seldom-Used African American Resources: A Genealogical Potpourri,” will be presented by Tim Pinnick. Mr. Pinnick will share some of the unique and exciting resources that he has come across that may have the potential to advance your own research. A few of the resources he will cover are the modern university library, Worldcat, African American Baptist annual reports and conference proceedings, Grand Army of the Republic and auxiliary organizations, and African American journals and periodicals. He will be available in Mattocks Hall from 10 AM until his lecture.

Also in Mattocks Hall, there will be a representative from the New Bern-Craven County Public Library’s Kellenberger Room. The Kellenberger Room houses the Local History and Genealogy Collection. The representative will be available to assist you in your search of relatives and will have access to the 1950 census that was just released. LeRae Umfleet, Chief of Collections Management for NCDCR, will also be there to talk about North Carolina’s 250th celebrations.

Join us for Rooted in History, a day of learning and fun for all ages, beginning at 10 AM on May 7. The event ends at 2 PM. Admittance is available with purchase of either a One Day Pass, or a Galleries & Garden Pass. (No Garden Passes will be available on that day.)