Roundabout installed near Craven County airport

New Bern

Scheduled to be open by tomorrow evening

by: NCDOT News

Courtesy of NCDOT News: A new roundabout located near the airport in Craven County will open to drivers Wednesday.

NEW BERN – A new roundabout is expected to improve traffic conditions near the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in Craven County.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to open a roundabout on Terminal Drive between Williams and Airport roads on Wednesday by 5 p.m. Airport Road will now be a state-maintained road.

Roundabouts not only improve mobility, but also safety. To read more and watch a video about how to navigate a roundabout, go to this NCDOT webpage.

In addition to serving airport traffic, the department also expects this roundabout to be used as a cut-through once the U.S. 70 James City project begins in a couple of months.

Motorists should use caution as they drive through the new traffic pattern.

