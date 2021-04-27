Roundabout installed near Craven County airport

NEW BERN – A new roundabout is expected to improve traffic conditions near the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in Craven County.



The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to open a roundabout on Terminal Drive between Williams and Airport roads on Wednesday by 5 p.m. Airport Road will now be a state-maintained road.



Roundabouts not only improve mobility, but also safety. To read more and watch a video about how to navigate a roundabout, go to this NCDOT webpage.



In addition to serving airport traffic, the department also expects this roundabout to be used as a cut-through once the U.S. 70 James City project begins in a couple of months.



Motorists should use caution as they drive through the new traffic pattern.

