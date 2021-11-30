Are you being called to be a Santa helper in New Bern?

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A charity called Be a Santa to a Senior is another way you can donate to your community this holiday season.

Provided by the senior care organization, Home Instead which provides gifts to low-income senior citizens who don’t have a family with them over the holidays with gifts from their very own wishlist.

“We give them a little wish list. And on the wish list, they will put in like five or six items like toiletry items, they want a bathroom, they want toothpaste, they want some shampoo, they want slippers, and so far so and so we’ve come back and then what we do is we put things on these ornaments,” said Peg Boyle, Senior Care Advocate/Home Instead.

The ornaments are then hung on trees in various locations where people can pick one up, and purchase the items on the wishlist for that senior.

Anyone interested in being a Santa for a Senior can pick up an ornament and purchase the items now until Dec. 13. You can find a list of locations with ornament trees at WNCT.com