Scammers becoming more aggressive posing as Craven County deputies

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Phone scammers are getting craftier, now posing as Craven County deputies. Just last week, one woman lost $4,000 to this scam.

Maj. David McFayden with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the scammers are telling people they missed a court date and the only way they can avoid being arrested is to pay money. He says these calls are becoming more sophisticated and harder to trace.



“No law enforcement officer will ask a citizen to pay money over the phone. If the individual that calls makes that demand, you know that is not a legitimate call. that’s a scam. never ever make any payments over the telephone to any individual representing themselves to be a law enforcement officer,” said McFayden.

McFayden says if you receive one of these calls to contact law enforcement to have the issue investigated.

