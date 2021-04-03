Scouts host free Easter Egg hunt for community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Eastern Carolina Chapter of the Scouts of America hosted an Easter Egg hunt for people in the community on Saturday.

The free hunt was made so people could come out and have family time while also seeing the Scouts work in action. Krista Fries is a den leader for the East Carolina Council. She said the hunt was a great way to connect while still following safety measures.

“We actually left all the eggs empty, so we didn’t have to worry about sanitization processes, so when they came back, they all got sanitized,” Fries said. “We had bags of candy already premade for the kids and some cups that were donated from State Farm and actually color changed which the kids thought was the most fun part of it.”

Fries said Scouts are still up and running and ready to welcome new members.