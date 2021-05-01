Search is on for runaway Craven County girl

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing early Saturday and is believed to be a runaway.

Deputies said Destinni Singleton was last seen at her home on Commons Court in New Bern at 4 a.m. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with planets on them, a white spaghetti strap shirt, and a pink and white hair bonnet.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Singleton is asked to contact Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.