NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two people for several drug-related crimes.
An investigation that included the New Bern Police Department resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Thursday at 2454 NC 55 Hwy West in New Bern. As a result, two people were arrested.
William Emanuel Whitfield 31
$250,000 secured
- Trafficking opium/heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule l
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule ll
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm by felon X2
- Possess weapon of mass destruction
Monica Clark 37
$100,00 secured
- Trafficking opium/heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule l
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule ll
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Animal control was contacted to take possession of three dogs that were without food, water and adequate shelter.
If you would like to report a crime, you can call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620. You can report tips anonymously by calling Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141 or by going to www.p3tips.com/986.