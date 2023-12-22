NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two people for several drug-related crimes.

An investigation that included the New Bern Police Department resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Thursday at 2454 NC 55 Hwy West in New Bern. As a result, two people were arrested.

William Emanuel Whitfield 31

$250,000 secured

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule l

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule ll

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by felon X2

Possess weapon of mass destruction

Monica Clark 37

$100,00 secured

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule l

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule ll

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Animal control was contacted to take possession of three dogs that were without food, water and adequate shelter.

If you would like to report a crime, you can call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620. You can report tips anonymously by calling Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141 or by going to www.p3tips.com/986.