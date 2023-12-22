NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two people for several drug-related crimes.

An investigation that included the New Bern Police Department resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Thursday at 2454 NC 55 Hwy West in New Bern. As a result, two people were arrested.

William Emanuel Whitfield 31

 $250,000 secured

  • Trafficking opium/heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule l
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule ll
  • Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a firearm by felon X2
  • Possess weapon of mass destruction

Monica Clark 37

  $100,00 secured

  • Trafficking opium/heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule l
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule ll
  • Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Animal control was contacted to take possession of three dogs that were without food, water and adequate shelter.

If you would like to report a crime, you can call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.  You can report tips anonymously by calling Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141 or by going to www.p3tips.com/986.