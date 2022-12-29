NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two New Bern men are facing drug charges after a search warrant turned up heroin and items consistent with the sale and distribution of drugs.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed by Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Bern police at 52 Pompano Drive in New Bern as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The discovery of drug-related items led to their arrests.

Malcolm Leon Tripp Jr, 26, was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and four felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin. Tripp was on active probation at the time of his arrest for felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of schedule II-controlled substance. Tripp also had pending charges for felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Scott Proctor, 24, of Opal Street in New Bern, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony destroying criminal evidence, felony obtaining property by false pretense and larceny.

Tripp was being held in the Craven Confinement Facility under a $150,000 secured bond and Proctor is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.