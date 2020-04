NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A second Craven County resident died from complications related to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 16 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The individual was tested at the hospital for COVID-19 on April 7.

The patient was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on April 9 and the death was reported to the Craven County Health Department on Friday, April 17.

Stay with 9OYS for more updates.